Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani congratulates al-Halboosi and his two deputies

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-09T21:57:30+0000
Shafaq News / Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, said that electing the new Parliament Presidium is an excellent start to adjust the political process in Iraq.

In a statement, Barzani congratulated the Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, and his two deputies.

The Kurdish leader stressed that all parties must consider electing the new Presidium as an opportunity to unify the ranks, solve all the differences, and strengthen the state institutions.

For his part, the head of the Kurdistan regional government, made a phone call to al-Halboosi, in which he congratulated him and his two deputies on assuming their duties.

