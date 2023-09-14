Kurdish leader Barzani calls for dialogue to address issues in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Thursday urged the national components in Kirkuk to adhere to dialogue, understanding, and legal pathways to resolve current issues and ultimately maintain societal peace in the governorate.

According to a statement by the Barzani headquarters, the leader met with representatives of the Kirkuk components.

The attendees exchanged views on the recent events transpiring in the governorate, discussing the general conditions, challenges, and threats undermining peaceful coexistence and stability.

Barzani highlighted the current conditions in Kirkuk, underscoring the city’s identity as a beacon of peaceful coexistence and fraternity. He called for the inclusive participation of all groups in governing the city, stating that all Kirkuk components are partners in this city, both now and in the future.

Barzani urged those present to commit to dialogue and understanding, encouraging the use of constitutional and legal avenues to resolve all the issues facing the province.

In recent days, several demonstrators, supporting "Arab and Turkmen" political entities in Kirkuk, blocked the main road connecting the province to the city of Erbil. This act was a protest against the Kurdistan Democratic Party's intention to reopen its headquarters in Kirkuk; a decision prompted by a political agreement within the memebrs of the State Administration Coalition.

Early last week, the region saw Kurdish protestors demanding the reopening of the blocked road and an end to the sit-ins in front of the headquarters; unfortunately, the peaceful demand met with gunfire, resulting in casualties and injuries.

Given the escalating tensions accompanying the protests in the Kurdish regions, the Iraqi security authorities imposed a curfew in Kirkuk in a bod to retain peace and order amidst the ongoing civil unrest.