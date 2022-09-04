Kurdish lawmakers file a motion to ban Pro-LGBTQ propaganda 

Shafaq News/ Kurdish lawmakers have proposed a ban on the promotion of non-traditional sexual relationships in the Kurdistan region, a senior legislator said on Sunday.

The rapporteur of the endowment committee in the Kurdistan region, Waisi Said Waisi, told Shafaq News Agency that the motion was presented to the parliament presidium with the signatures of 76 legislators and shall be enlisted on the agenda of the parliament.

The proposal suggests that people promoting pro-LGBTQ propaganda shall be imprisoned for no more than a year with a fine between five hundred thousand and five million dinars.

"Media outlets participating in such propaganda will also be prosecuted," he continued.

"It is a decision that must be taken to preserve the ethics of Kurdistan's society," he concluded.