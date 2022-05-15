Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdish lawmaker: Baghdad seeks to end the energy era of Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-05-15T09:18:27+0000
Kurdish lawmaker: Baghdad seeks to end the energy era of Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ A member of Kurdistan's Parliament Ali Hama Saleh on Sunday said that the federal government seeks to take over more than 40% of the region's oil wealth, which "ends the era of energy in Kurdistan".

In a post he shared on Facebook, Hama Saleh said, "Baghdad seeks to take over 42% of the region's oil and gas, Khurmal and Gurmor. This means the end of the energy era in Kurdistan."

"The North Oil Company filed a lawsuit against the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) before the Federal Supreme Court accusing it of using the power of arms to take over the two fields."

"These two oilfields are the bulk of the region's oil and gas production. They produce 42% of Kurdistan's oil, and they have the best quality."

"These two fields are the essence of Kurdistan's energy policy and economic force," he concluded.

related

U.S. embassy in Baghdad stress the need to respect freedom of expression

Date: 2021-02-19 17:05:22
U.S. embassy in Baghdad stress the need to respect freedom of expression

Kurdistan delegation reveals a proposal to deliver the region's oil to Baghdad

Date: 2020-04-26 15:25:35
Kurdistan delegation reveals a proposal to deliver the region's oil to Baghdad

Nechirvan Barzani holds a meeting with Mohammed al-Halbousi in Baghdad

Date: 2019-11-13 11:17:32
Nechirvan Barzani holds a meeting with Mohammed al-Halbousi in Baghdad

KRG renews its calls for implementing the Sinjar agreement

Date: 2021-12-09 21:11:40
KRG renews its calls for implementing the Sinjar agreement

Erbil joins up Baghdad after Corona infection spike

Date: 2020-05-28 13:00:16
Erbil joins up Baghdad after Corona infection spike

KRG calls on Baghdad to deal with Halabja as an independent province within the region

Date: 2019-12-02 12:22:06
KRG calls on Baghdad to deal with Halabja as an independent province within the region

Baghdad sends late salaries to Kurdistan region

Date: 2020-03-01 12:59:37
Baghdad sends late salaries to Kurdistan region

Baghdad and Erbil reach a "Historic" agreement regarding Sinjar district

Date: 2020-10-09 15:53:15
Baghdad and Erbil reach a "Historic" agreement regarding Sinjar district