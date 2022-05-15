Kurdish lawmaker: Baghdad seeks to end the energy era of Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ A member of Kurdistan's Parliament Ali Hama Saleh on Sunday said that the federal government seeks to take over more than 40% of the region's oil wealth, which "ends the era of energy in Kurdistan".

In a post he shared on Facebook, Hama Saleh said, "Baghdad seeks to take over 42% of the region's oil and gas, Khurmal and Gurmor. This means the end of the energy era in Kurdistan."

"The North Oil Company filed a lawsuit against the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) before the Federal Supreme Court accusing it of using the power of arms to take over the two fields."

"These two oilfields are the bulk of the region's oil and gas production. They produce 42% of Kurdistan's oil, and they have the best quality."

"These two fields are the essence of Kurdistan's energy policy and economic force," he concluded.