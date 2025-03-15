Kurdish genocide rights groups seek justice for Halabja, Anfal victims

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, human rights organizations called on the Iraqi government to formally apologize to the victims of Saddam Hussein’s Baathist regime’s genocidal acts against the Kurdish population.

“The Iraqi government must provide compensation for the physical, psychological, and economic harm suffered by the victims of Halabja, Anfal, and the Feyli Kurds,” Shorsh Amin, spokesperson for the network advocating for Halabja victims stated during a press conference, emphasizing that joining the ICC would contribute to resolving numerous genocide cases.

The Kurdish parliamentary bloc has also voiced support for the call to join the ICC. A representative from the bloc stressed the need for Iraq to prioritize justice for genocide victims.

The Halabja massacre, which occurred on March 16, 1988, saw Saddam Hussein’s regime launch a chemical weapons attack that killed over 5,000 civilians, predominantly women and children. More than 10,000 others were injured, many of whom continue to suffer from long-term health issues. This attack, widely regarded as an act of genocide, took place during the final stages of the eight-year Iraq-Iran War and remains the deadliest chemical assault on a civilian population, specifically targeting the Kurds.

The Kurdish population also endured the horrors of the Anfal campaign, which led to the deaths of tens of thousands and the displacement and execution of many, including the Feyli Kurds.

In 2010, Ali Hassan al-Majid, known as “Chemical Ali” and cousin of Saddam Hussein, was sentenced to death and executed for his role in the massacre.