Kurdish genocide: US’s Yale University hosts panel on history and healing

Shafaq News/ Yale University in the United States will host a conference on Wednesday to explore the enduring impact of the Kurdish genocide carried out by Iraq’s former Baathist regime.

The event, titled History and Legacy of the Kurdish Genocide, will take place at the Maurice R. Greenberg Conference Center from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will bring together scholars and experts to examine the political, cultural, and social implications of the genocide on Kurdish identity.

Panel sessions—including History of Kurdish Identity, Kurdish Memory Politics, and Archiving after Anfal: Preserving Memory & Identity—will focus on the role of documentation in preserving historical truth, the lasting trauma of the Anfal Campaign, and its influence on Kurdish nationalism.

The Anfal campaign, conducted between 1987 and 1988, unfolded in eight military phases targeting regions including Garmian, Qaradagh, and Badinan. It involved aerial bombardments, chemical attacks, mass executions, and the destruction of more than 4,000 villages. Over 182,000 people—primarily women, children, and the elderly—were killed, many buried in unmarked mass graves.