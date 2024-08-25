Duhok Governor: some federal officials “reflect Anfal tactics” against Kurds

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Duhok Governor Ali Tatar stated that the Anfal campaign against the Kurdish population persists, driven by certain leaders in Iraq's new political landscape.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 36th anniversary of the Anfal operations, Tatar highlighted, “The campaign extends beyond chemical attacks and military assaults,” pointing out “ongoing efforts to undermine the Kurdistan Region (KRI) by cutting employees' salaries.”

Tatar, addressing a gathering of Anfal victims' families in Duhok, criticized some federal officials for continuing “to adopt tactics reminiscent of the Anfal campaign against the Kurds,” stressing “the need for compensation for the victims' families in the KRI.”

The governor acknowledged progress in federal-Kurdish relations, expressing hope for a resolution that would address “the Kurdish people's hardships.”

In remembrance of the victims, the Kurdistan Regional Government has designated April 14 each year as a day to honor those affected by the Anfal genocide. This brutal campaign, led by the Secretary General of the Ba'ath Party's Northern Bureau Ali Hassan al-Majid, also known as "Chemical Ali," began in 1986, intensified in 1988, and continued until 1989, with military operations commanded by former Iraqi Defense Minister Sultan Hashim.