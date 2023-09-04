Kurdish folk artist reported missing after traveling to Turkey

Shafaq News / The Kurdish folk artist, Shirwan Abdullah, has been reported missing for several days following his journey to Turkey.

In a statement, the artist's family clarified the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. They revealed that Abdullah had traveled to Turkey with the intention of eventually migrating to Europe. However, Turkish authorities apprehended him along with several of his companions.

The family further explained that in an attempt to avoid being deported to the Kurdistan Region, Shirwan Abdullah identified himself as an Iranian citizen.