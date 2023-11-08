Kurdish civil society calls on some countries to intervene against Baghdad's blockade

Shafaq News / A Kurdish civil society organization urged more than 20 friendly countries to intervene in what it described as the "lifting of the blockade" imposed by the Iraqi government on the Kurdistan Region. The organization emphasized that the Kurdistan Region has abided by all agreements with Baghdad.

Havidal Shikhur, the President of the International Peshmerga Foundation, one of the civil society organizations in the Kurdistan Region, stated during a press conference at the United Nations representation office in the region, "We have sent messages and complaints to more than 20 representations and consulates of friendly countries to the Kurdistan Region, including the United States, Britain, France, Sweden, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar due to the blockade imposed by the Iraqi government on the Kurdistan Region."

He added, "We have a legal and legitimate right to defend the region's rights. All agreements signed between the regional government and the central government have been implemented by the region, but Baghdad has not fulfilled its obligations."