Shafaq News/ Revered Kurdish artist Ismail Khayat passed away in his hometown of al-Sulaymaniyah, earlier today, Thursday, at 75.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Kurdish artist has been in coma for two years due to chronic illness.

Born in 1944, Khayat took part in more than 60 international exhibitions in Iraq, Arab, European, and Asian countries, in addition to the United States.