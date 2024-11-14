Kurdish President Barzani on Al-Sulaymaniyah’s 240th anniversary: Our source of pride

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated the people of Al-Sulaymaniyah on the 240th anniversary of the city’s founding, describing it as the "capital of culture and the city of literature, art, and sacrifice."

Al-Sulaymaniyah is one of the four provinces in the Kurdistan Region, including Halabja, Duhok, and the capital, Erbil.

Barzani stated, "Al-Sulaymaniyah is one of the most prominent names in the cultural and political history of the Kurdish people, always a source of respect and pride for our people."

"I wish continuous development and prosperity for this ancient city, along with further progress, peace, and stability for Al-Sulaymaniyah and all of Kurdistan,” the President added.