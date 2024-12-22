Kurdish President Barzani meets Turkish thinker Beşikçi, praises support for Kurdish rights

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Turkish thinker, sociologist, and writer Ismail Beşikçi in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, President Barzani expressed his gratitude to Beşikçi for his "support and defense of the Kurdish people's rights," praising his activities and work, especially in the field of Kurdish studies.

For his part, Beşikçi conveyed his “happiness at visiting the Kurdistan Region and witnessing its progress.” He reaffirmed his "ongoing support for the legitimate rights of the Kurdish people,” expressing optimism about their future.

The meeting was attended by the Governor of Erbil, several professors from Salahaddin University, as well as officials from the Beşikçi Foundation.