Kurdish PM Barzani with Iraqi Advisor Al-Araji: Joint cooperation to confront "terrorist threats" on the table

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, met with Iraq’s National Security Advisor, Qasim al-Araji, to discuss the latest developments regarding the general situation in Iraq.

According to a statement issued by the Regional Government, “During the meeting, Al-Araji congratulated Barzani on the successful sixth term elections of the Kurdistan Parliament.”

Both sides agreed on the importance of enhancing coordination and joint cooperation between the Regional and federal governments to “confront risks and address terrorist threats, ensuring the security and stability of the Region and Iraq.”

Earlier today, upon the direction of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Al-Araji arrived in Erbil, the Region's capital, where he was welcomed by the Region's Interior Minister, Rebar Ahmed.