Kurdish National Alliance in Syria calls an urgent international action

Shafaq News / Kurdish National Alliance in Syria condemned on Monday, the attacks of Turkey and its factions in Ain Issa in northeastern Syria, calling the international community for "urgent action."

The Alliance said in a press conference held today in the city of Qamishli that “the Turkish army and its extremist factions target Ain Issa and its surrounding in daily bombardments attempting to occupy new areas in northern Syria.”

It added "these attacks raise questions about the previous agreements that Turkey reached with the United States and Russia."

The meeting stressed the need to an urgent international action to stop the Turkish violations.”

Kurdish National Alliance in Syria consists of 25 Kurdish political parties and organizations in the Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria, most notably the Kurdish Democratic Unity Party, Kurdish Democratic Party in Syria.

The Alliance started negotiations with the Kurdish National Council to solve the outstanding problems.

Earlier, The Kurdish National Council in Syria condemned the attacks targeting its headquarters in the Kurdish-led administration in Syria's northeast.

The council said in a statement, "This escalation by armed groups threatens the relations among the Kurdish parties and the ongoing negotiations between the council and the Kurdish parties."

The Council held the security services of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) responsible and called on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to intervene to stop these acts.