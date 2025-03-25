Kurdish NGO launches free haircut initiative for 10,000 orphans

Shafaq News/ A Kurdish humanitarian organization has launched a large-scale initiative to provide free haircuts for 10,000 orphans and individuals with disabilities across Al-Sulaymaniyah and the Kurdistan Region.

The campaign, led by the NGO YGO, is one of the largest humanitarian efforts in Al-Sulaymaniyah, aiming to promote social solidarity and support vulnerable groups through free community services.

"This initiative will continue for five days, starting with schools before expanding to villages and remote areas to reach as many beneficiaries as possible," YGO Chairman Sayed Balend told Shafaq News.

The campaign, operated by 200 volunteer barbers and hairstylists, collaborates with local community leaders to identify those most in need. “The volunteers' participation reflects a strong sense of social responsibility and commitment to bringing joy to children," Balend said.

He added that the initiative is part of a broader series of humanitarian activities to support marginalized groups across the Kurdistan Region.