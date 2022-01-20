Report

Date: 2022-01-20T11:02:11+0000
Kurdish Minister of health discusses with WHO delegation the Region's health crisis

Shafaq News / The Minister of Health in the Kurdistan region, Saman al-Barzanji, opened up about several crises the health sector that the Region suffers from.

The Minister's statements came following a meeting between him and a delegation from the World Health Organization (WHO).

"We met with a delegation from the World Health Organization to discuss several problems we suffer from in the health sector: the financial crisis, COVID-19, and the refugees' crisis, and asked them to consider the Kurdistan Region's special case", al-Barzanji said.

He added, "We need more than just medicines. We need serious work to build the health sector's infrastructure, by building new hospitals, advanced laboratories, and training our healthcare professionals."

