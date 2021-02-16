Kurdistan MoH visits Erbil attack victims

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-16T20:02:02+0000

Shafaq News / The Minister of Health in Kurdistan Regional Government, Saman Barzanji, paid on Tuesday a visit to the wounded by the rocket attack that stroke the capital of Kurdistan Region, Erbil, on Monday. According to a statement by the ministry, the Minister of Health in the regional government, Saman Barzanji, accompanied by the Director-General of Erbil Health, visited the injured in the rocket attack on Erbil yesterday, Monday. The statement indicated that Barzanji informed the families of the wounded that he is closely following the needs of the wounded and expressed his willingness to meet them, wishing them a speedy recovery. The Minister thanked Erbil's Health Directorate, the doctors, and Healthcare personnel for their sacrifices and dedication. The Ministry of Health of the region announced that three civilians were injured in the attack. The Global Coalition said that a civilian contractor was killed and eight others were wounded, including a US soldier.

related

Kurdistan MoH: 6293 new cases of cancer had been registered during 2020

Date: 2021-02-04 11:38:55