Kurdish MP says Baghdad-Erbil ties are Good, accuses "parties" if causing problems

Shafaq News/ A Kurdish member of the Iraqi parliament on Tuesday said that the relations between the governments of Baghdad and Erbil are good, but that political parties are causing problems.

Danaa Shaheed Jaza, a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) bloc, told Rudaw TV on Tuesday that the relationship between the two governments is good at the government level and the personal level.

He said that the problems they face are due to the political parties that formed the current Iraqi government.

"The problem of salaries for employees of the region is a simple matter, but it has a big impact because it is one of the simplest rights guaranteed to citizens and it is the government's duty, but there are parties that influence this issue," Jaza said.

He added that the biggest problem emerges from inside the State Administration Coalition became some parties seek to impose a "monopoly of power".

Jaza said that the problems that need to be solved are the constitutional articles related to the rights of the region, such as articles 65, 105, 106, and 140, as well as the Federal Council Law, and those articles related to state revenues and the Peshmerga.

On the decision to dismiss Speaker of Parliament Mohammas al-Halboosi, the lawmaker said that the decision at this time has raised some questions, including why the dismissal decision was not up to the parliament and why there is no special court to decide on this matter.