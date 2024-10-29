Kurdish Leader Barzani with Iraq’s Al-Hikma Leader: Middle East shifts on the table

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani met with Ammar Al-Hakim, the Leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), to discuss political and security changes in the Middle East.

According to a statement from Barzani's office, Al-Hakim congratulated, at the start of the meeting, Barzani and the people of Kurdistan Region on the success of the sixth Kurdistan Parliament elections held on October 20, describing it as an "important achievement."

The two leaders exchanged views on Iraq's political situation, the relationship between the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, and recent political and security developments in the region, emphasizing “the need to maintain Iraq's stability.”