Khanaqin activists launch a campaign to provide oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients

Shafaq News/ A government decision to ban the import of oxygen bottles for COVID-19 patients from neighboring countries, caused a stifling gas crisis, especially in Khanaqin Hospital, prompting the city's activists, in coordination with the hospital and the district's administration, to launch a campaign to solve the current crisis.

A civil activist in Khanaqin, Salah Al-Wandi, told Shafaq News Agency, "The decision to ban the import of oxygen bottles caused a crisis and gas shortage in Khanaqin, which prompted us, in coordination and upon the request of the Khanaqin Hospital, to launch a campaign and provide the hospital with oxygen cylinders."

Al-Wandi also revealed that 50 oxygen cylinders were provided by activists in Khanaqin.

In the wake of the crisis, Khanaqin activists formed a trilateral committee (activists, hospital administration, and the district administration) to secure oxygen cylinders and accommodations for COVID-19 patients, according to the activist.

He pointed out that Khanaqin needs "200-250 oxygen cylinders daily."