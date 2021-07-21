Khanaqin General Hospital implements new measures to avoid fire accidents

Shafaq News/ Khanaqin General Hospital announced taking a series of measures to avoid fire accidents in the COVID-19 isolation units.

The hospital director, Azad Al-Dalwi, told Shafaq News Agency that the preventive measures have been implemented a week ago to preserve the lives of the patients in the hospital.

He confirmed that the isolation units in Khanaqin need 100 oxygen cylinders daily, noting that the hospital administration made exceptional efforts and obtained oxygen cylinders from Kalar and Baquba cities, amid the suspension of oxygen cylinders entry from neighboring countries during Eid.

Al-Dalwi called on citizens to assist healthcare professionals during this critical period and adhere to the preventive measures.