Karmashan suffers of coronavirus; official

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-17T13:07:39+0000

Shafaq News / The director of the University of Medical Sciences in Karmashan Governorate, Mahmoud Reza Moradi, said that about 35% of the population is infected with Corona virus. A recent study conducted by the university included 2000 residents showed that 30-35% were infected. Moradi added that those 65-70 percent who did not contracted the virus have to commut to the health measures by wearing masks and gloves, and adhere social distancing.

