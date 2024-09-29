KRI's tourism soars: 2024 projected to reach 8 million visitors

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Ibrahim Abdul-Majid, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region (KRI)'s Tourism Board, revealed an increase in the number of tourists coming to the Region, predicting that the total could exceed 2023’s figure of 7.2 million visitors.

Kurdistan Tourism Set for Growth in 2024

Abdul-Majid stated, “Improvements in tourism infrastructure and support from tourism offices and attractions have contributed to 2024’s increase in tourist numbers.”

According to the Tourism Board's data, the number of tourists in 2024 is expected to be higher than last year, with current efforts focused on creating a more suitable environment for tourists rather than just estimating visitor numbers.

In this context, the Tourism Board's spokesman noted that the board has intensified its efforts in 2024 to promote the tourism sector both locally and internationally, participating in “various international tourism fairs, workshops, and conferences related to enhancing tourism.”

Abdul-Majid further confirmed that the board has an eight-year long-term plan, stating it “will continue to organize tourism activities while also creating job opportunities for 150 young men and women in 2024.”

Kurdistan: A Rising Star in Global Tourism

The KRI is experiencing notable growth in the tourism sector, becoming one of the main destinations for both domestic and international tourism, thanks to its diverse geography and natural beauty, as well as its unique historical and cultural landmarks. The stunning mountains, valleys, and natural resorts, along with cities that blend modernity and history, make Kurdistan an attractive year-round tourist destination.

In recent years, the Regional Government has focused heavily on developing tourism infrastructure and improving services provided to tourists, contributing to an increasing number of visitors.

Additionally, the Tourism Board has participated in numerous international exhibitions and conferences to promote the Region globally, enhancing the chances of attracting foreign tourists.

Alongside tourism growth, the sector contributes to creating new job opportunities, providing many positions for young men and women in hospitality and tourism services, making tourism “an important economic pillar for the Region.”

Kurdistan's Tourism Sector Hits $1.3 Billion

A few days ago, CNBC Arabia reported on the tourism sector in the KRI and its financial returns, which exceeded $1.3 billion during the recently concluded season.

The network noted that “over $1.3 billion was generated for the tourism sector in the Region, marking a profitable season with nearly 10% growth compared to 2023.” The mild temperatures boosted the influx of millions of tourists from central and southern Iraq, whether through individual trips or organized tours by travel companies.

It also highlighted that the Region's strategy to diversify income sources has focused on tourism as one of the main drivers of economic growth, “with the sector accounting for 42% of the total investments, which amount to $75 billion, supported by local and foreign partners in more than 180 modern tourism projects.”



