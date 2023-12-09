KRI commemorates International Anti-Corruption Day in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / The International Anti-Corruption Day was commemorated on Saturday in al-Sulaymaniyah within the Kurdistan Region (KRI), with the participation of several government officials.

Husam Al-Barazanji, the General Director of the Economic Development Organization in the Region, told Shafaq News Agency, "This event was held to celebrate the International Anti-Corruption Day, which was endorsed by the United Nations in 2003, with the agreement of 190 countries."

According to Al-Barazanji, corruption was discussed as the unethical behavior exhibited by individuals in positions of public responsibility. It encompasses various forms, such as giving or receiving bribes, inappropriate gifts, concealed transactions, unmonitored dealings, election manipulation, money laundering, or defrauding investors.

The event included the recognition of several government employees who faced administrative corruption challenges and managed to maintain their professional integrity without succumbing to corruption.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted the United Nations Convention against Corruption on October 31, 2003. It entrusted the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) with the responsibility for the secretariat of the Conference of the States Parties to the Convention. December 9th is annually observed as the International Anti-Corruption Day, aimed at raising awareness about the issue of corruption, highlighting the role of the Convention in combating and preventing it. The Convention came into effect in December 2005.