KRI calls for real minority inclusion in Nineveh local government

Shafaq News/ Various ethnic minorities are facing political and security pressures in Iraq’s Nineveh, Aydin Marouf, the Minister of Affairs of Minority Groups in Iraqi Kurdistan (KRI) said on Thursday.

During a press conference held in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Marouf noted that the communities in the districts of Sinjar, Tal Afar, and other areas of the Nineveh Plain are “dissatisfied with the conditions they are enduring,” calling on both the Iraqi government and the local government of Nineveh to consider their situation.

The minister further emphasized the need for “peaceful coexistence and the resolution of the challenges they face, particularly the Turkmen, Chaldeans, Syriacs, Assyrians, and other minority groups, stressing that “these communities should have a genuine role in the local administration of Nineveh.”