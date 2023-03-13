KRI announces completing preparations for the elections

Shafaq News / The government of the Kurdistan region officially declared on Monday its readiness to conduct parliamentary elections within the region.

The government's official spokesperson, Jotiar Adel, stated that "as the government of the Kurdistan region, we have prepared everything necessary to conduct the parliamentary elections."

Adel further elaborated, "we have made the necessary financial and security preparations and created a positive environment for the elections to take place," reaffirming that "our government is fully committed to supporting this important process by providing all logistical and financial requirements, which are among the government's top priorities."

Furthermore, seven Kurdish parties announced their agreement two days ago, on Saturday, to hold parliamentary elections in Kurdistan using the electoral district system, and to adopt the biometric registry of the Independent High Electoral Commission.

A group of seven Kurdish parties has agreed on holding parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan region using a constituency-based electoral system and adopting the biometric register of Iraq's federal election commission.

The agreement was made public via a joint statement by the seven Kurdish parties, including the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

The statement, issued on Saturday, outlined the outcome of a meeting held between the Electoral Commission of the PUK and KDP, and representatives of five other Kurdish parties.

On Friday, Ali Hussein, the head of the Sulaymaniyah-Halabja branch of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, announced that the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, would set a date for parliamentary elections in the region after meetings and consultations with Kurdish political forces and parties.