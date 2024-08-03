KRI President honors Maj. Gen. Al-Tamimi, salutes Yazidi rescue efforts on genocide anniversary

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the President of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Nechirvan Barzani, praised the late Major General Majid Abdul Salam Al-Tamimi, who died while helping the victims of Sinjar in northern Iraq after ISIS invaded the district in the summer of 2014.

"On this occasion, I warmly praise, in my name and your name, the officials and teams of the Kidnapped Yazidi Rescue Office," President Barzani said during the ceremony commemorating the tenth anniversary of the Yazidi genocide, noting that "the liberation and return of 3,579 kidnapped is a remarkable achievement deserving high praise."

Moreover, the President reassured the Yazidis, stating, "We will always support and defend your rights, continue our efforts to transform Sinjar into a governorate and rebuild it, ensure fair political and administrative representation for the Yazidis and all communities in the KRI and Iraq institutions. We will also work to raise global awareness of the Yazidi genocide and seek compensation for them."

He further stated, “I salute everyone who commemorates this tragic occasion today. Thanks to those who supported the Yazidi community and the people of Sinjar from the start of the genocide, especially the kind-hearted residents of Duhok and Badinan who welcomed them with open arms. Their humanity and generosity will always be remembered."

President Barzani concluded his speech by “honoring Maj. Gen. Al-Tamimi, who was martyred while aiding Sinjar victims.”

“We salute his pure soul and extend our greetings, appreciation, and love to his family.”

In August 2014, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council, led by Nechirvan Barzani, designated Iraqi pilot Maj. Gen. Al-Tamimi—who died in a Mount Sinjar helicopter crash while attempting to evacuate Yazidis stranded there during the genocide—as a martyr of Kurdistan and approved a memorial in his honor.