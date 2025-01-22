KRI President and Dutch Consul discuss regional trends, expanding relations

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani met with Adriaan IJsselstein, the new Dutch Consul General in the Region, to mark the start of his official duties.

The discussions covered several mutual interests, including the political and economic situation in Iraq and the KRI, as well as the latest regional developments, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region.

During the meeting, Barzani congratulated the new consul on taking up his duties and assured him of “the full support of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to ensure his success.”

The president also stressed the importance of strengthening ties between the Region and the Netherlands, expressing the KRI's desire to “enhance cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of both parties.”

For his part, the Dutch consul expressed his country's interest in expanding cooperation with the Region, emphasizing the Netherlands' goal of strengthening partnerships in areas of mutual interest and hoping for “significant progress” during his tenure.