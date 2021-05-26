Report

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-26T14:25:33+0000
KRG votes on two bills in today's session

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, chaired on Wednesday the weekly cabinet meeting in the presence of his Deputy, Qubad Talabani.

A statement of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said that the meeting discussed the implementation of Article 5 of Reform law 2 of 2021 related to reorganizing the allocations pursuant to the laws in force. 

The second item on the agenda included a presentation of the domestic revenues in the region and the role of the competent ministries in maximizing, diversifying, and reorganizing them in a way that serves the public interest. It also included a review of the services fees. 

The cabinet voted on two bills. The first of which was on amending the "Law of the Ministry of Finance and Economy in the Kurdistan Region" to form a general directorate to regulate the insurance sector in the region. The second was on "production and import of seeds and seedlings, registration, approval, and protection  Agricultural Varieties" which aims mainly to regulate and encourage the private sector to produce seeds and seedlings and regulate their import under the supervision of the Ministries of Agriculture and Water Resources.

