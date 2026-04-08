KRG transfers $30M+ in non-oil revenues to Baghdad

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Finance and Economy said on Wednesday the deposit of 43,094,141,000 Iraqi dinars (about $30.3 million) into the account of Iraq’s Finance Ministry.

The ministry said it transferred the sum through the Central Bank of Iraq’s Erbil branch and represents the federal government’s share of the Region’s non-oil revenues for March, as part of ongoing financial coordination to secure salary payments and mutual obligations.

The transfer follows an August 26 decision by Iraq’s Council of Ministers linking salary payments in the Kurdistan Region to Erbil’s remittance of 120 billion dinars in internal revenues. It also aligns with a subsequent oil agreement between Erbil and Baghdad, under which the Kurdistan Regional Government says it has met its obligation to transfer non-oil revenues, removing grounds for withholding salaries.

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