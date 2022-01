KRG to prevent unvaccinated people from entering health state departments

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-04T16:25:08+0000

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan Region decided to prevent unvaccinated people from entering health state departments, unless they underwent a PCR test one week ahead of their visit. The visit said in a statement that the decision will come into effect starting next month.

related

KMCA shuts down seven pharmaceutical plants

Date: 2021-05-05 21:30:34

Kurdistan's MoH: our healthcare professionals are qualified to diagnose Omicron

Date: 2021-12-25 13:20:21

A Kurdish organization submits a healthcare project to the KRG

Date: 2021-02-06 17:08:57

IC units can no longer receive COVID-19 patients, MoH spokesman says

Date: 2021-04-06 07:38:23