KRG to boost efficiency in pension transactions

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Minister of Finance and Economy, Awat Sheikh Janab, announced a series of measures aimed at expediting the processing of retirees' transactions.

According to a statement, during a visit to the General Directorate of Pensions, accompanied by a ministry delegation, the minister reviewed workflow procedures and the mechanisms in place for handling pension-related transactions.

In a meeting with the director general of pensions and other officials, Janab stressed the urgency of accelerating the process and outlined several key decisions. Among the measures announced were enhancements to the electronic pension system to improve efficiency, as well as the rapid provision of necessary resources.

Additionally, the minister authorized local pension directorates at the provincial, district, and subdistrict levels to carry out necessary procedures and decided to deploy ministry staff to pension offices as needed. These steps aim to clear the backlog of retiree applications that have been pending since the beginning of 2025.