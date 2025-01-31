Kurdistan Finance Minister: Salary deal possible by Sunday

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Minister of Finance in the Kurdistan Region, Awat Sheikh Janab, expressed hope for a resolution of the salaries delay issue by Sunday.

In a press statement attended by Shafaq News correspondent, Janab said the atmosphere of the meeting in Baghdad was “very positive”, adding, "We hope to conclude the work and fund the salaries by Sunday, February 2."

The meeting, held earlier today at the residence of Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Baghdad, saw a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), led by Sheikh Janab and comprising around 20 members.

The discussions centered on the December 2024 salaries and the salary schedule for 2025.

The salary crisis in the Kurdistan Region dates back to 2014, when tensions between the federal government in Baghdad and the KRG escalated over the management of oil and budget matters, compounded by the repercussions of the ISIS war, falling oil prices, and the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Baghdad ceased sending its share of the budget to the region, prompting the KRG to independently export oil. This conflict led to disruptions in salary payments, initiating a cycle of delays and financial arrears.

Since then, various attempts have been made to find compromises between the two sides, including financial agreements stipulating that the KRG’s budget share would be paid in exchange for its commitment to export a specific amount of oil.

As the dispute continues, the burden has increasingly fallen on the citizens of the region.