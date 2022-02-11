KRG to attend the Arab Charter on Human Rights' meetings

Shafaq News / A delegation from the Kurdistan Region will participate in the discussions to set the Second Special Report of the Republic of Iraq to the Arab Charter on Human Rights of the League of Arab States, expected to take place in February 14 and 15 in Cairo.

Dindar Zebari, the KRG Coordinator for International Advocacy, stated that recently, the regional government participated in writing reports of the conventions to which Iraq has acceded, as well as responses to human-rights-related notes on the Arab and international levels.

Zebari said that the importance of the region's participation in this event relies on being committed to the principles of the Arab Charter on Human Rights, since the region is taking huge steps in this regard, especially after setting the Kurdistan region's human rights plan, in cooperation with all state institutions, the United Nations agencies, and NGOs.

He pointed out that the Kurdistan Region's Human Rights Plan will be implement, in the next five years, recommendations of the United Nations Human Rights Council, the Arab Charter on Human Rights of the League of the Arab States, and other international organizations and bodies concerned with human rights.