KRG tightens COVID-19 restrictions

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) laid new strict measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, including a night lockdown and a three-day-a-week transportation ban with the Iraqi governorates.

The government spokesman, Gotyar Adel, said in a press conference attended by Shafaq News Agency that the report prepared by the Region's Ministry of Health to assess the COVID-19 situation demonstrates an increase in the case count which required more stringent measures.

Adel said that decisions would take effect from tomorrow, Tuesday, and continue until March 10, after which the committee will meet to assess the situation.

The Ministry of the Interior in the region will take the necessary measures to prevent the impetus at the checkpoints.

"Preventive measures will be tightened, and all government institutions and citizens must adhere to the measures," he added, "there is a set of recommendations for the governorates and the independent counties regarding the implementation of the decisions of the Supreme Committee."

Adel stated, "if the situation remains the same, schools and universities will be closed, taking into consideration the public interest. Therefore, work will continue now with the tightening of preventive measures."

He stressed that the authorities should monitor the adherence to the preventive measures in schools and universities.

"We have taken into consideration the living conditions of the citizens, so tightening preventive measures will not affect the economic movement," noting that the committee decided to "close the borders with the rest of the cities of Iraq on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, especially since all Iraqi cities have a total lockdown in this days."

The lockdown will be imposed in all cities of the region, starting from 12:00 am until 6:00 pm, calling all political parties to support government measures and avoid holding mass gatherings or meetings.

Adel said, "during these ten days, we will assess the situation. If we notice an increase in the cases and non-compliance to the preventive measures, we will take more severe measures."

Regarding the Chinese vaccine, Adel stressed that the vaccine arrives in the region within hours, "discussions are continuing with Baghdad. Whenever the need arises, a Kurdish delegation will visit Baghdad."

The regional government spokesman concluded the conference by saying that the visit of Pope Francis will not be canceled and preparations for his reception are underway.