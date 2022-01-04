KRG stopped salaries for people with disabilities since 2015, MP says

Shafaq News / Kurdish MP Badriyah Ismail said that the Kurdistan Regional Government stopped disbursing more than 100,000 special needs citizens' salaries since 2015. Ismail said in a press conference today that KRG stopped disbursing salaries to 80,000 families that were included in the social care network, noting that most of them are elderly, orphans, and widows, in addition to 30,000 special needs Citizens that need monthly salaries. She added that KRG was supposed to resume the process 90 days after completing the biometric registration. Back then, according to Ismail, the government announced that 60,000 individuals and families must receive 150,000 Dinars every month, but those received nothing. Back in 2014, KRG revealed a project to review the files of those who receive salaries from the Ministry of labor and social affairs, but these steps were never taken and the government has no clear statistics or figures to determine who the citizens that should receive monthly salaries are.

