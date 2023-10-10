KRG’s premier and British Ambassador discuss disputes and reforms

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani held discussions on Tuesday with the British Ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hickey, regarding the contentious issues between Erbil and Baghdad.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, the meeting specifically centered around the importance of resolving the disputes between the Kurdistan Region (KRI) and the federal government. They agreed that political issues should be addressed per the provisions of the constitution and the signed agreements.
Both parties reiterated the necessity of safeguarding the constitutional rights of KRI as a federal entity.
The British Ambassador commended the reforms being implemented by KRG, particularly in the digitization of public services. He also highlighted the significance of the Central Data Center under the Information Technology Department of KRG, emphasizing its potential to serve as a model for all of Iraq. This, in turn, could encourage Baghdad to establish similar advanced centers and institutions.
Additionally, the British Ambassador expressed his respect and appreciation for the peaceful coexistence among diverse components and religious freedoms in KRI, as stated in the press release.