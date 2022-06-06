KRG negotiations delegation arrives in Baghdad for a new round of talks

Shafaq News/ A high-profile delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Monday arrived in Baghdad to hold a new round of talks with the federal government of Iraq.

The delegation is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with federal government officials as soon as it concludes an ongoing meeting in the Iraqi financial oversight department.

The delegation includes the Minister of State for Negotiation Affairs with the Federal Government Khalid Salam Saeed Shwani, President of the Diwan of Council of Ministers Umed Sabah Othman, Head of the Coordination and Follow-up Office Abdulhakim Khasro, and Head of Financial Monitoring Diwan Khalid Hadi Chawshli.