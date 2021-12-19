Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KRG launches a relief campaign to aid those affected by the floods

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-19T10:21:02+0000
KRG launches a relief campaign to aid those affected by the floods

Shafaq News/ The Board of Investment in the Kurdistan Regional Government launched a campaign to collect humanitarian aid for those affected by the floods that swept Erbil Governorate.

The head of the commission, Muhammad Shukri, said in a press conference held today that two investors donated 600 million Iraqi dinars to help the affected.

He indicated that a committee was formed to collect donations from investors.

Two days ago, floods swept residential neighborhoods in Erbil due to heavy rains that also reached Kirkuk Governorate.

related

Erbil to set new measures to halt water wasting

Date: 2021-07-04 09:02:25
Erbil to set new measures to halt water wasting

British foreign minister condemns Erbil Rocket Attack

Date: 2021-02-16 15:10:30
British foreign minister condemns Erbil Rocket Attack

Erbil demands Ankara to stop cutting trees in the Kurdistan region's border areas

Date: 2021-05-31 21:08:11
Erbil demands Ankara to stop cutting trees in the Kurdistan region's border areas

The Speaker of the Jordanian Parliament arrives in Erbil

Date: 2021-09-05 06:36:37
The Speaker of the Jordanian Parliament arrives in Erbil

Erbil and Moscow agree on diversifying their fields of cooperation

Date: 2020-12-01 10:48:06
Erbil and Moscow agree on diversifying their fields of cooperation

Erbil waves to tight curfew back again

Date: 2020-04-27 15:49:27
Erbil waves to tight curfew back again

Kurdish Cabinet: The outstanding issues with Baghdad are not limited to financial dues

Date: 2020-09-16 14:46:02
Kurdish Cabinet: The outstanding issues with Baghdad are not limited to financial dues

Fire breaks out in Mart Shmoni church in Erbil

Date: 2021-11-24 19:28:11
Fire breaks out in Mart Shmoni church in Erbil