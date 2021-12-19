KRG launches a relief campaign to aid those affected by the floods

Shafaq News/ The Board of Investment in the Kurdistan Regional Government launched a campaign to collect humanitarian aid for those affected by the floods that swept Erbil Governorate.

The head of the commission, Muhammad Shukri, said in a press conference held today that two investors donated 600 million Iraqi dinars to help the affected.

He indicated that a committee was formed to collect donations from investors.

Two days ago, floods swept residential neighborhoods in Erbil due to heavy rains that also reached Kirkuk Governorate.