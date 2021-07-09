KRG expresses concern over COVID-19's third wave 

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan Region expressed concern over the outbreak of the new COVID-19 variant in the region- the "Delta" strain- which is considered highly contagious.

The ministry said in a statement, "We expect a third wave of COVID-19, and there are suspicions of the spread of a new strain of the virus."

"Unfortunately, cases are surging again. The percentage of hospitalized patients has doubled compared to recent weeks", the statement added.

And the ministry called on the citizens to adhere to the preventive measures, wear masks, avoid gatherings and respect social distancing.