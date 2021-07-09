Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KRG expresses concern over COVID-19's third wave 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-09T19:29:56+0000
KRG expresses concern over COVID-19's third wave 

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan Region expressed concern over the outbreak of the new COVID-19 variant in the region- the "Delta" strain- which is considered highly contagious.

The ministry said in a statement, "We expect a third wave of COVID-19, and there are suspicions of the spread of a new strain of the virus."

"Unfortunately, cases are surging again. The percentage of hospitalized patients has doubled compared to recent weeks", the statement added. 

And the ministry called on the citizens to adhere to the preventive measures, wear masks, avoid gatherings and respect social distancing.

related

COVID-19: 777 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-05-05 14:13:58
COVID-19: 777 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 17 fatalities and 379 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-26 12:03:58
COVID-19: 17 fatalities and 379 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 13 new cases and two recoveries in NES today

Date: 2021-02-10 09:31:36
COVID-19: 13 new cases and two recoveries in NES today

A tree for every Covid-19 victim in Haji Awa, Al-Sulaymaniya

Date: 2021-06-04 09:45:57
A tree for every Covid-19 victim in Haji Awa, Al-Sulaymaniya

The Autonomous administration to impose a curfew to limit the Covid-19 spread

Date: 2021-03-19 10:11:55
The Autonomous administration to impose a curfew to limit the Covid-19 spread

Covid-19: more than 900 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-14 15:30:51
Covid-19: more than 900 cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: Kurdistan sets a new record of COVID-19 daily case counts

Date: 2020-08-25 12:50:13
COVID-19: Kurdistan sets a new record of COVID-19 daily case counts

COVID-19: +300 new confirmed cases and eight deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-04-18 12:20:07
COVID-19: +300 new confirmed cases and eight deaths in AANES