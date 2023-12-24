KRG discloses new details regarding pending issues with Baghdad

Shafaq News / Jotiar Adel, the Head of the Media and Information Department for the Kurdistan Regional Government, disclosed the latest developments regarding pending issues with the federal government, indicating continuous bilateral negotiations to resolve them.

Speaking to a group of journalists, Adel stressed, "The Kurdistan Regional Government appreciates the efforts of both negotiating parties, united by the constitution and federal system, with the ultimate goal being reaching an agreement."

He clarified that the financial crisis has significantly impacted the Kurdistan Region, thus resolving the budget and salary issue, in particular, is crucial, especially since the Kurdistan Regional Government has fulfilled all its obligations under the budget law.

Regarding the resumption of oil exports through the Turkish pipeline system, Adel pointed out that it pertains to the governments of Baghdad and Ankara. He noted that everything the Kurdistan Region is responsible for has been provided and presented, with contracts and data all available to the federal government.