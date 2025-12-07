KRG delivers 105M+ barrels of white oil to households

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Region has distributed more than 107 million barrels of white oil to households across its provinces, the Ministry of Natural Resources announced on Sunday.

According to a statement from the ministry, roughly 537,000 families have received allocations so far, with Al-Sulaymaniyah province obtaining the largest share.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) launched its white-oil program in October 2022, prioritizing colder and mountainous districts. That year, more than 215,000 families were served during the initiative’s first phase, according to KRG data.

In Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, “white oil” refers to household kerosene, a refined fuel used in small heaters to warm homes during winter. It differs from crude or heavy fuel oil: kerosene burns cleaner, evaporates more easily, and is suitable for indoor heating, whereas heavier products are unsafe for domestic use.

Poverty in several districts further limits the ability of families to buy kerosene at market prices, especially after years of fiscal strain and salary delays. Rural communities, displaced families, and households far from gas networks are among the most dependent on subsidized allocations.

Distribution began in high-altitude and colder areas where winter conditions are harsher, electricity infrastructure is weaker, and heating alternatives are limited. Transporting fuel to remote villages is costly, making state support essential for residents who would otherwise struggle to heat their homes.