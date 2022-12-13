KRG delegation meets with officeholders in Iraq's oil ministry

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Tuesday met with officials in Iraq's federal oil ministry to discuss cooperation in energy administration.

KRG's media department said that the meeting exchanged views on the coordination between Kurdistan's ministry of natural resources and Iraq's oil ministry in a bid to find a formula that organizes their bilateral ties in accordance with the constitution and the new cabinet's government program.

Over the past few days, KRG's ministerial delegation has held a series of meetings with senior officeholders and politicians in the Iraqi capital city over a set of contention points, including the federal budget and hydrocarbons bills.