KRG delegation arrives in Baghdad for talks on customs regulations

Shafaq News/ A high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has arrived in Baghdad for talks with the federal government on customs regulations, a statement by Kurdistan's finance ministry said on Sunday.

Led by KRG Minister of Interior Reber Ahmed and Minister of Finance and Economy Awat Sheikh Janab Noori, the delegation seeks to address outstanding issues related to the implementation of a previously signed customs agreement between the two entities, according to the statement.

This agreement, established in 2022, aims to establish a unified system of customs procedures and regulations across both the KRG and federal territories.

Discussions are expected to center on streamlining customs procedures, harmonizing tariffs and regulations, and ensuring the smooth flow of goods between the two regions.

The KRG delegation is also expected to raise concerns around the proposed amendments to the border crossing law currently under consideration by the Iraqi parliament.

The KRG advocates for revisions granting it greater control over its borders, which they believe will enhance security, facilitate trade, and streamline border management.