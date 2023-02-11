KRG delegation arrives in Baghdad for talks on budget, hydrocarbons law

Shafaq News/ A high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to resume talks over the budget and hydrocarbons bills, spokesperson Jutiar Adel said on Saturday.

"Prime Minister Masrour Barzani ordered the formation of a delegation headed by the finance minister Awat Janab, acting electricity and natural resources minister Kamal Mohammad, the cabinet's secretary Omed Sabah, government spokesperson, and other personnel," he said in a statement to KRG's official website.

"The delegation will discuss updates on the federal budget bill and the region's share in it, hydrocarbons law, Article 140, and the compensations to the region's people affected by the former regime's policies," Adel added.

"The delegation will remain in Baghdad for a few days," he continued, "we hope we manage to obtain the entitlements of the region by negotiating with the federal government."