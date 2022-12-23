KRG condemns attack on Kurdish diaspora in Paris

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government condemned on Friday the attack on the Kurdish diaspora in France.

The Government said in a statement, "We strongly condemn the attack on the Kurdish diaspora in Paris and extend our condolences to the families of the victims, also wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. We call on the Kurdish diaspora to keep their calm."

It added, "We have full confidence in the institutions of the French government and the country’s judicial system to take the necessary measures to protect Kurds living in France as well as hold the attacker and criminals accountable."