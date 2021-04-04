KRG calls on citizens to register for the COVID-19 vaccine

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan Region called on the groups involved in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to register their names electronically to obtain it according to the ministry's sequence and priorities. "Receiving the vaccine is an important part of the preventive measures, to control the pandemic," said a ministry statement, indicating that there is only a limited quantity of the vaccine in the Region. The statement added, "The vaccine will be allocated for doctors, healthcare professionals, twelfth-grade middle school teachers, people who suffer from chronic diseases, retirees and the elderly, security and interior forces, and the Peshmerga, people over the age of 60 years, and any other citizen." All of the classes mentioned above can register for the vaccine, online, via http://vac.health.digital.gov.krd

