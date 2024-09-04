KRG approves unified financial procedures with Federal Government, supports retirees

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) approved a plan to unify financial and accounting procedures with the Federal Government, while accommodating the Region's constitutional status and powers.

“We congratulate retirees in Kurdistan on aligning their pensions with those of Iraqi retirees, following approval by the Regional Council of Ministers," the KRG said in a statement. “As of this month, retirees in the Region will receive pensions equal to those of Iraqi retirees."

Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani expressed support for retirees, affirming his commitment to addressing their needs. "Retirees who have dedicated much of their lives to public service deserve full support and assistance," the statement added.

"Since 2014, the Region's budget was cut, leading to separate financial systems. This new phase is crucial for reorganizing financial and accounting relations between the two governments."