KRG announces plans for special center for Fayli Kurds

Shafaq News / Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, affirmed on Thursday his government's readiness to establish a special center dedicated to the affairs of the Fayli Kurds.

This announcement followed the conclusion of the International Scientific Conference on Genocide Against Fayli Kurds, held in Erbil.

In a tweet he posted today, Barzani said, "On the occasion of the conclusion of the first International Scientific Conference on Genocide Against the Kurdish People - the genocide against Fayli Kurds, held at the initiative of President Masoud Barzani, I extend my thanks to the organizers of this conference and the participants who contributed their valuable research."

Barzani reiterated the Kurdistan Regional Government's commitment to implementing President Masoud Barzani's directive to establish a special center for Fayli Kurds in Erbil.

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani had proposed the establishment of a center to monitor the affairs of all Fayli Kurds with its headquarters in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

This proposal was made during his speech at the International Scientific Conference on Genocide Against the People of Kurdistan (the genocide against Fayli Kurds) held in Erbil, which took place under his personal patronage and attended by Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

In his speech, the Kurdish leader emphasized that "the Fayli Kurds are an integral and essential part of the Kurdish people, and have heroically withstood all attempts against them for assimilation. Despite these attempts, they have preserved their identity and culture, even in the face of double persecution."

He added, "Fayli fighters have played a worthy role in establishing the Kurdistan Democratic Party and contributed to the September Revolution. Many of the high-ranking positions were occupied by Fayli fighters, such as the Party Secretary, the President of the Kurdistan Women's Union, and the President of the Kurdistan Students' Union, among other important positions."