KRG allocates +2 billion dinars to complete the construction of Diwana dam

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has allocated more than two billion dinars to the completion of al-Sulaymaniyah's third-biggest dam.

A press release by the Regional Government said that the Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, authorized disbursing 2,174,078,000 dinars to complete the construction of Diwana dam, Southwest Derbandikhan district in the southeast of al-Sulaymaniyah governorate.

"The sums shall be cashed in stages as a part of the investment budget of the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources," KRG said.

Diwana dam, al-Sulaymaniyah's third-biggest dam behind Dukan and Darbandikhan, with a capacity of 21 cubic meters, is 95% complete. However, the construction of the 24 billion dinars dam has been halted due to the stifling financial crisis that struck the region recently.